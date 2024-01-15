Sprinkler lines burst at Saskatoon’s St. Paul’s Hospital

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two sprinkler lines at St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon have burst, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Monday afternoon.

The break has caused temporary flooding to the main entrance and the basement areas of the facility.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“There is no impact to emergency department access or visitor access,” the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a release.

“Patient care areas are not affected and there is no impact to drinking water access in the facility.”

The health authority says maintenance staff have been working to clean the flooded areas and fix the impacted sprinkler lines.

The authority did not say what caused the lines to burst.