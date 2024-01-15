Menu

Sprinkler lines burst at Saskatoon’s St. Paul’s Hospital

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 2:57 pm
Saskatchewan Health Authority says flooding due to broken sprinkler lines at St. Paul's Hospital will not impact drinking water, emergency department access or visitor access. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Health Authority says flooding due to broken sprinkler lines at St. Paul's Hospital will not impact drinking water, emergency department access or visitor access. File / Global News
Two sprinkler lines at St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon have burst, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Monday afternoon.

The break has caused temporary flooding to the main entrance and the basement areas of the facility.

“There is no impact to emergency department access or visitor access,” the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a release.

“Patient care areas are not affected and there is no impact to drinking water access in the facility.”

The health authority says maintenance staff have been working to clean the flooded areas and fix the impacted sprinkler lines.

The authority did not say what caused the lines to burst.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

