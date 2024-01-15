Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Canada spends $86M to accelerate health-care accreditation and address labour shortages

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 6:03 pm
The federal government announced an $86-million investment in health professional accreditation on Monday to address the labour shortage across the country. View image in full screen
The federal government announced an $86-million investment in health professional accreditation on Monday to address the labour shortage across the country. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal government announced an $86-million investment in health professional accreditation on Monday to address the labour shortage across the country.

“Without intervention, thousands more vacancies will appear and thousands more Canadians will not have access to quality health care,” said Randy Boissonnault, federal employment minister.

“The Foreign Credential Recognition Program is the solution, giving internationally educated health-care professionals accessible pathways to utilize their experience, strengthening the health-care system and boosting the economy.”

Click to play video: 'Overworked healthcare staff leads to safety risks, toxic work environment: CFNU report'
Overworked healthcare staff leads to safety risks, toxic work environment: CFNU report

The money will go to organizations across Canada to speed up the process of training and recognizing health-care workers with international credentials.

Story continues below advertisement

Boissonnault says that investment will help 6,600 people get jobs in the sector and make a dent in the 90,000 job vacancies across Canada. And $8.3 million of that funding will go toward the Association of Canadian Faculties of Dentistry.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“Many of them don’t need the two to three years. And that’s the hope, is that we can provide this additional training just to fulfill the gaps that they’re missing in about eight months — that’s what we’re targeting,” said Dr. Jim Lai, president of the Association of Canadian Faculties of Dentistry.

Trending Now
More on Health

Three universities — Laval, Dalhousie and the University of Alberta — will pilot the program, and afterward, the association hopes to expand it to all dental schools in Canada — including the University of Manitoba.

But Darlene Jackso, president of the Manitoba Nurses Union, adds that workers in all health-care disciplines will need more than just training.

“I think it’s really important that we ensure they’re successful when they get here. So that also means supports in our health-care facilities, ensuring we have mentors, which is really important,” she said.

Monday’s announcement builds on the commitment made by the government of Canada with provinces and territories during the October 2023 health ministers’ meeting to take concrete actions to address challenges facing Canada’s health workforce, including reducing the time it takes for internationally educated health professionals to join the workforce.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global’s Katherine Dornian

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices