Manitoba government spends over $1.6 million on heritage initiatives

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is spending over $1.6 million on heritage initiatives in the province, Sport, Culture, Heritage and Tourism Minister Glen Simard announced on Monday.

“Manitobans know that we should be proud to celebrate our past through heritage initiatives, while our government continues to make investments for a brighter future,” Simard said.

0:58 ‘Winnipeggers are going to be thrilled’: Heritage director on work at former downtown Bay building

“By building and recognizing our past, we are able to chart a path for continued growth in our province and make life better for all Manitobans.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m excited that our government is taking steps to ensure a bright future for our heritage initiatives that tell the stories of this province.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The minister said these applications will fund community initiatives to preserve and promote the unique heritage sector across the province.

There are several heritage grants available in 2024, including:

$240,000 available for the Community Museum Project Support Program with an application deadline of Feb. 4.

$868,000 available for the Heritage Resources Conservation Grant with a deadline extended to March 1.

$395,300 available in total for the Heritage Grants Program with a first intake deadline of Jan. 31 and a second intake deadline of June 1.

$163,000 available for the Military Memorials Conservation Grant with a deadline of Feb. 15.

“I’m thrilled to work with Minister Simard and the entire team at Sport, Culture, Heritage and Tourism on initiatives such as these, which honour our brave service men and women,” said David Pankratz, special envoy for military affairs.

“Programs like these align with our government’s commitment to support all Manitobans.”

The Military Memorials Conservation Grant is open to individuals, organizations, businesses and local governments committed to long-term memorial preservation, with required authorizations from the owner or community.

“Our government is proud to continue to support the outstanding work of various heritage organizations across our province,” Simard said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to thank all of the current and future applicants who have done such an incredible job telling and sharing the story of our province for generations to come.”