Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

The $135M plan to build Canada’s largest sugar processing plant in Hamilton, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 8:01 am
Click to play video: 'Small business feeling the pinch from sugar shortage this holiday season, baker says'
Small business feeling the pinch from sugar shortage this holiday season, baker says
RELATED: Co-owner of Christie's Bakery Tracey Muzzolini reacted to the shortage of sugar during the holidays affecting small businesses across Canada – Dec 15, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A large North American producer has revealed an ambitious plan to construct Canada’s largest sugar processing plant in Hamilton, Ont.

SucroCan Sourcing says a $135-million investment in a new refinery will equate to the production of some one million metric tonnes of sugar per year at a forthcoming Pier 15 location.

Founder and CEO of SucroCan Jonathan Taylor says the recent need for sugar is great amid an expanding food processing sector and stagnant refining capacity in both Canada and the United States.

“Especially in Ontario, where the demand for sugar is growing at one of the fastest rates in North America,” Taylor explained.

Since September, sugar shortages have been intermittent across Canada amid generally low production and a strike in B.C. at Rogers Sugar Inc. partially motivated by the company’s proposal to increase refinery operations to 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

Story continues below advertisement

Some 138 workers have been off the job since Sept.28 with Rogers seeking mediation to help bring an end to the work stoppage at its Vancouver refinery.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Several sugar producers announced expansion plans in the second half of 2023 with Rogers promising a $200 million spend to grow capacity at its Montreal operation by 100,00o tonnes a year bringing it to around half a million annually.

Rogers has also committed to expanding its logistics and storage capacity in the Greater Toronto Area.

More on Money

In mid-December, Redpath increased production at its cane sugar refinery in Toronto upping yearly capacity by 65,000 metric tonnes per year.

The waterfront entity has an output capacity of more than 2,000 tonnes per day.

The Canadian Sugar Institute estimates some 1.4 million tonnes of refined sugar was produced in four provinces during 2022 with an estimated value of shipments of around $1.4 billion.

Provincial agriculture minister Lisa Thompson expects the Hamilton port’s access to multiple modes of transportation will be key in sustaining the efficiency of SucroCan exports.

Trending Now

“The new facility at the Port of Hamilton also highlights the importance of the added advantage we have in Ontario given the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway – our H2O highway,” said Thompson in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Ian Hamilton, president and CEO of HOPA Ports, concurs with the assessment confirming the plant will not only be connected to marine, but to rail and highway transportation options as well.

The Ontario government estimates the agriculture and food industry contributed more than $48 billion in GDP to the economy in 2022 and supported roughly one in 10 jobs across the province.

Sucro Sourcing opened a granular sugar refinery at Burlington Street East and Ferguson Avenue in 2019 near Pier 10 at Ferguson Avenue North and Burlington Street East.

Since that time, the company has had three expansions over five years and has a current production rate of around 200,000 metric tonnes per year.

The new plant is expected to open in 2025.

– with files from the Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices