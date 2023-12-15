Menu

National

Canada

Rogers Sugar strike in Vancouver at impasse, negotiations paused

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2023 11:55 am
Impact of B.C. sugar strike on holiday baking
How the strike at Vancouver’s Rogers Sugar Refinery is impacting bakeries, and businesses as we look ahead to the holiday baking season. Consumers can exact to pay more for sweet treats – Nov 18, 2023
Rogers Sugar Inc. says it is pausing negotiations after the union representing striking workers at its Vancouver refinery rejected the company’s latest offer.

Workers at the refinery have been on strike since Sept. 28 over issues like wages, benefits and the company’s proposal to increase refinery operations to 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

The Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver is one of only three large sugar refineries in the country that processes imported cane sugar.

Workers at Hudson’s Bay store in Kamloops, B.C., on strike
The strike has caused intermittent sugar shortages in Western Canada this fall.

But the company says there is currently ample supply of white sugar in the market, and it has restarted production of brown sugar at the Vancouver refinery.

Rogers Sugar has been operating the Vancouver refinery at reduced capacity, and says it has enough raw sugar on site to continue to do so until May 2024.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

