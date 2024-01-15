Bodycam video shows state trooper saving 8-year-old from drowning in icy pond

Send this page to someone via email

Authorities in Vermont have released harrowing bodycam footage of a state trooper rescuing an eight-year-old girl from drowning in an icy pond.

Trooper Michelle Archer literally dove into action when she responded to a report that two sisters, 6 and 8, had fallen through the ice on the morning of Dec. 17, 2023.

According to local reports, the pond, which is on the family’s private property in Cambridge, Vt., was not solidly frozen and gave way while the two young sisters were playing on the surface.

Archer received the emergency call on her radio while she was on patrol nearby. When she arrived at the pond minutes later, an unnamed neighbour had already rescued the six-year-old but was unable to reach the older sibling.

Archer sprang into action and jumped into the frozen pond with a rope and a flotation device that state troopers carry in their vehicles.

Lt. Cory Lozier said the pond was estimated to be 40 F (about 4.4 C).

View image in full screen A still from the bodycam footage released by Vermont State Police that shows the pond just moments after both sisters were rescued in Cambridge, Vt. Vermont State Police via AP

When she reached the unidentified eight-year-old, Archer quickly carried her back to the snowy bank. There, the girl stirred and made small noises, signalling she was alive. Another state trooper, Keith Cote, performed lifesaving first aid and then rushed the girl into an ambulance. She was brought to a nearby hospital.

Archer has since been credited with saving the child’s life. Following the rescue, Archer warmed up inside her cruiser and changed out of her soaking clothes.

After being treated for several days in hospital for what was believed to be life-threatening injuries, the eight-year-old girl regained strength and returned home. Both sisters have since made a full recovery.

Archer and Cote, as well as the neighbour who saved the first sister, have been honoured with the Lifesaving Award from the Vermont police.

“As their commander, I could not be prouder of trooper Archer and trooper Cote,” Lozier said. “Their swift actions and efforts were selfless and heroic. Both troopers responded to the scene within minutes of the call and immediately went into action, with zero hesitation or regard for their own safety. Because of their actions that day, a very young girl is alive and well.”

Canadian authorities are reminding people to be vigilant and safe when it comes to going out on the ice, emphasizing the slogan “if in doubt, don’t go out.”