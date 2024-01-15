Menu

Canada

Edmonton Elks re-signing veteran defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy: source

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2024 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks reflect on disappointing season and look ahead to a better year to come'
Edmonton Elks reflect on disappointing season and look ahead to a better year to come
WATCH ABOVE: (From October 2023) It was a season the Edmonton Elks wish they could do over — one that saw them finish dead last in the West. Despite the losses though, they said the fans stuck it out, and they're hoping to be able to reward them next year. Sarah Ryan reports. – Oct 23, 2023
Loucheiz Purifoy will return for a second season with the Edmonton Elks.

The veteran defensive back signed a one-year contract extension Monday with the CFL club, according to a league source. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as Edmonton hasn’t formally announced the move.

The five-foot-11, 190-pound Purifoy was scheduled to become a CFL free agent next month.

Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Shawn Bane Jr. (15) runs the football as Edmonton Elks defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (0) defends during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Purifoy will return for a second season with the Edmonton Elks. View image in full screen
Purifoy, 31, had 49 tackles and three interceptions (two returned for TDs, tied for the CFL lead) last season, his first with Edmonton.

The former Florida Gator is entering his eighth CFL campaign, having also spent time with the B.C. Lions (2016-17, 2022), Ottawa Redblacks (2018) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018-19, 2021). Purifoy has appeared in 116 career regular-season games registering 331 tackles, 30 special-teams tackles, eight sacks, 19 interceptions (two TDs) and six forced fumbles.

Before coming to the CFL, Purifoy spent time with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts in 2014.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

