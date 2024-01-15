Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation preparing for 1-day teachers’ strike

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 2:53 pm
Classrooms will be empty Tuesday as teachers and supporters say they are taking a stand for improvements with a provincewide one-day teachers' strike.
Mathilde Augustin / Global News
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) members will be gathering at various demonstration sites throughout the province for the one-day, provincewide strike on Tuesday.

According to an STF advisory, letters will be delivered to the Saskatchewan premier and education minister at the Saskatchewan Legislative building in Regina on Tuesday from STF president Samantha Becotte and Canadian Teachers’ Federation president Heidi Yetman.

“These letters are from teachers and supporters across the province, describing critical issues in the publicly funded education system, and what the government must do to address them,” the advisory read.

Some issues the STF is addressing are classroom complexity, growing class sizes and ensuring that students are receiving the supports they need.

“Teachers are taking a stand,” a release read. “They’re getting out on the picket line, and they are making a very public statement to say to this government that we need to have assurances that conditions in our classrooms are going to improve and commitments to see those improvements over a longer period of time.”

Becotte said they have about 13,000 members across the province and expects the provincewide strike to see that number of people. With the extreme cold temperatures, Becotte said they want to ensure teachers and others who are joining are safe.

“In many of our locations, we do have warm-up spots, making sure that it’s not a lengthy time that you’re out in the cold, (and) making sure you’re taking breaks and warming up,” she said. “Safety first. Make sure that you are dressing warm, dressing in layers, but also taking those breaks and getting inside and warming up.”

Global News will continue to follow the teachers’ strike and bring you more information when it becomes available.

