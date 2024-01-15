Snow shovelling dispute leads to assault arrest: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person faces an assault charge following a dispute over snow shovelling north of Peterborough, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a dispute between two neighbours in North Kawartha Township.

Police say the complainant reported having heard snow being thrown against the window of their house.

When the complainant went outside, they discovered two people shovelling snow, which was hitting the resident.

A dispute broke out, leading one of the shovellers to allegedly assault the complainant, police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 35-year-old resident from North Kawartha who was charged with assault.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 13.