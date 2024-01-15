Menu

Crime

Snow shovelling dispute leads to assault arrest: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 12:19 pm
Why shovelling snow may pose risks to your health
RELATED: With snow finally on the ground across much of Canada, and even more expected this weekend in some parts of the country, it's likely many people will be breaking out their shovels to clear their sidewalks and driveways. As Sean Previl reports, one Ottawa city councillor is asking people to listen to their bodies when out shovelling — so that they don't end up experiencing what he did five years ago.
One person faces an assault charge following a dispute over snow shovelling north of Peterborough, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a dispute between two neighbours in North Kawartha Township.

Police say the complainant reported having heard snow being thrown against the window of their house.

When the complainant went outside, they discovered two people shovelling snow, which was hitting the resident.

A dispute broke out, leading one of the shovellers to allegedly assault the complainant, police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 35-year-old resident from North Kawartha who was charged with assault.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 13.

