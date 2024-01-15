Young hockey player who died of cancer has jersey retired in hometown rink

Send this page to someone via email

In a bittersweet moment, family and former teammates of a young New Brunswick hockey player who died of cancer last year retired his jersey over the weekend.

During a ceremony amid the noise at the central midget hockey league all-star game at the Keswick Valley Arena, people gathered to remember Harrison Gilks, who died of cancer in March 2023.

The talented hockey player was only 18.

“It’s very special, it’s very touching to us,” said Sonya Gilks, Harrison’s mother, of the ceremony. “We’re very proud of him. He was a very proud player.

“Every time he was on the ice, it was 110 per cent that he gave. I just hope when people see his jersey, they’ll remember that.”

View image in full screen From left to right: Kevin King, president of Keswick Minor Hockey, Jennifer Hurley, president of Stanley Minor Hockey, David Gilks, Harrison’s brother, and parents Sonya Gilks and Trevor Gilks. Anna Mandin/Global News

Laura Ramsay, former vice-president of minor hockey in Keswick and a family friend of the Gilks, described Harrison as a “great person and a talented athlete.”

“Our association wanted to acknowledge his hockey career and the legacy that he left behind,” she said.

Harrison spoke publicly about his battle with cancer on TikTok, where he gained a following of more than 300,000 people.

“He touched so many and inspired so many people with his journey,” his mother said.

View image in full screen Gilks’ jersey was retired during a touching ceremony over the weekend. Anna Mandin/Global News

Fellow hockey player Tait Merritt has known Harrison since they played together as pre-teens.

“He held a special place in a lot of our hearts, and it’s really hard that he’s gone,” he said, adding that retiring Harrison’s jersey is helping with the grief.

“Knowing that every time I walk into the rink, I’ll be able to look up and see his number up there and remember him.”

Merritt hopes his friend’s story will inspire others to keep fighting.

“He’s a perfect example of fighting till you can’t anymore.”