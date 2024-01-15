Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Young hockey player who died of cancer has jersey retired in hometown rink

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 11:36 am
Click to play video: 'Jersey of young hockey player who died of cancer retired at N.B. all-star game'
Jersey of young hockey player who died of cancer retired at N.B. all-star game
As a group of young hockey players from all over New Brunswick gathered inside Keswick Valley Arena this weekend for an all-star game, the attention of both spectators and players shifted from the ice to the rafters prior to the puck-drop. The jersey of Harrison Gilks, a young hockey player who died of cancer last year, was retired. As Anna Mandin reports, his mother said he was an inspiration to many.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a bittersweet moment, family and former teammates of a young New Brunswick hockey player who died of cancer last year retired his jersey over the weekend.

During a ceremony amid the noise at the central midget hockey league all-star game at the Keswick Valley Arena, people gathered to remember Harrison Gilks, who died of cancer in March 2023.

The talented hockey player was only 18.

“It’s very special, it’s very touching to us,” said Sonya Gilks, Harrison’s mother, of the ceremony. “We’re very proud of him. He was a very proud player.

“Every time he was on the ice, it was 110 per cent that he gave. I just hope when people see his jersey, they’ll remember that.”

From left to right: Kevin King, president of Keswick Minor Hockey, Jennifer Hurley, president of Stanley Minor Hockey, David Gilks, Harrison’s brother, and parents Sonya Gilks and Trevor Gilks. View image in full screen
From left to right: Kevin King, president of Keswick Minor Hockey, Jennifer Hurley, president of Stanley Minor Hockey, David Gilks, Harrison’s brother, and parents Sonya Gilks and Trevor Gilks. Anna Mandin/Global News

Laura Ramsay, former vice-president of minor hockey in Keswick and a family friend of the Gilks, described Harrison as a “great person and a talented athlete.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Our association wanted to acknowledge his hockey career and the legacy that he left behind,” she said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Harrison spoke publicly about his battle with cancer on TikTok, where he gained a following of more than 300,000 people.

“He touched so many and inspired so many people with his journey,” his mother said.

Trending Now
Gilks’ jersey was retired during a touching ceremony over the weekend. View image in full screen
Gilks’ jersey was retired during a touching ceremony over the weekend. Anna Mandin/Global News

Fellow hockey player Tait Merritt has known Harrison since they played together as pre-teens.

“He held a special place in a lot of our hearts, and it’s really hard that he’s gone,” he said, adding that retiring Harrison’s jersey is helping with the grief.

“Knowing that every time I walk into the rink, I’ll be able to look up and see his number up there and remember him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Merritt hopes his friend’s story will inspire others to keep fighting.

“He’s a perfect example of fighting till you can’t anymore.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices