Video link
Headline link
Sports

Winter sports enthusiasts anticipate action as cold snap eases in Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 14, 2024 6:23 pm
Winter sports enthusiasts anticipate action as cold snap eases in Winnipeg
Last week's heavy snowfall means Winnipeg is gearing up to jump into winter sports - once the cold weather eases up. Global's Katherine Dornian explores how Winnipeg's parks and attractions are getting ready.
Winter sports enthusiasts are anticipating getting back on the ice or snow as soon as the cold snap eases in Winnipeg.

December brought mild temperatures and very little snow – but the sudden onset of winter this past week means it may finally be time for winter sports.

“Once we’re past this cold snap, I do anticipate we’ll see, on these milder weekends that are forecasted ahead, some really fantastic use of our winter amenities,” said Zach Peters, communications manager at The Forks.

Peters says plenty of people have been coming out to the rinks and on-land trails at the Forks – but are anxious to get out on the river.

However, the high water levels on the Red River from heavy rain and snow means conditions for the river trail are improving by the day.

“The influx of water obviously creates more thickness in the ice, but we need it to properly set and freeze in a nice way. So, with the water mixed with snow, there will be some scraping that needs to happen to make sure it’s flattened out and not bumpy.” Peters said.

Assiniboine Park is also preparing for a surge in interest now that its cross-country ski trails are finally open. The new snow means 4 kilometres of trails and a new feature this year — ski rentals managed by the Winnipeg Trails Association.

“This is a new amenity here at the park, and a new partnership, and we’re excited about that, they’re fantastic. They do ski rentals, ski waxing, ski lessons,” said Trevor Clearwater, the parks’ VP of guest services.

“This Duck Pond shelter with the warming and the washrooms is hub number one, and we’ve got a second hub for the ski trails at the other end of the loop by The Leaf, so you can park your skis and go into the Leaf and visit.”

With temperatures expected to warm up slightly over the coming week, the park hopes to bring in those skiers who have been itching to get outside and enjoy the snow.

— With files from Global’s Katherine Dornian

