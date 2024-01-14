Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Calgary hospital closes surge response unit due to cold

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted January 14, 2024 2:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Polar vortex disrupts Alberta, plunges province into bone-chilling weather'
Polar vortex disrupts Alberta, plunges province into bone-chilling weather
A polar vortex is plunging Alberta into the extreme cold, with some areas shivering below -40°C, and it is expected to get even colder. Heather Yourex-West explains how people are coping in the bone-chilling weather.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary temporarily closed its surge response unit (SRU) over the weekend due to cold weather.

The SRU treats patients of mid-level acuity who go to the emergency department for care, according to Alberta Health Services. The patients usually have a wide variety of symptoms and concerns that require assessment and treatment.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

In an emailed statement sent on Saturday evening, a spokesperson for AHS said the SRU was initially closed to new patients on Thursday morning due to extremely cold temperatures.

Patients were relocated and emergency care was diverted from the SRU to “ensure the comfort and safety of our patients and staff,” the statement read.

Trending Now

Emergency care units have been set up in nearby treatment centres in the hospital, including a former neonatal intensive care unit that is awaiting renovations.

Story continues below advertisement

AHS said the SRU sees approximately 130 patients a day.

Re-evaluation of the re-opening of the SRU will be made on Monday, the statement said.

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices