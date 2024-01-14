Police looking for man who allegedly assaulted TTC operator on streetcar

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a TTC operator while aboard a streetcar in the Beaches neighbourhood last month.

On Dec. 21, at around 10:30 a.m., police say a man boarded a TTC streetcar at the Bingham Loop in the Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road area.

While aboard the streetcar, an altercation allegedly ensued between the man and the TTC operator.

Police say the accused assaulted the operator before fleeing on foot.

Handout / Toronto Police Service

The suspect is described as six-foot-tall with a heavy build and a white beard. He was seen wearing a grey winter jacket and had two large suitcases, a black 7 Eleven reusable bag, and a backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or www.222tips.com.