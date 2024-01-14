Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police looking for man who allegedly assaulted TTC operator on streetcar

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 14, 2024 3:13 pm
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect sought in an Assault investigation.
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect sought in an Assault investigation. Handout / Toronto Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a TTC operator while aboard a streetcar in the Beaches neighbourhood last month.

On Dec. 21, at around 10:30 a.m., police say a man boarded a TTC streetcar at the Bingham Loop in the Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road area.

While aboard the streetcar, an altercation allegedly ensued between the man and the TTC operator.

Police say the accused assaulted the operator before fleeing on foot.

Police looking for man who allegedly assaulted TTC operator on streetcar - image
Handout / Toronto Police Service
Police looking for man who allegedly assaulted TTC operator on streetcar - image
Handout / Toronto Police Service
Trending Now

The suspect is described as six-foot-tall with a heavy build and a white beard.  He was seen wearing a grey winter jacket and had two large suitcases, a black 7 Eleven reusable bag, and a backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or www.222tips.com.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices