London-Middlesex under first cold weather alert of the year

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued its first cold weather alert of 2024 as wind chill values are set to hit -22 C.

The health unit says the alert is currently active for Strathroy and Western Middlesex County and will be active until Monday.

As for London and Eastern Middlesex County, the alert will come into effect at around 5 p.m. Sunday and will stay in place until the wind chill value reaches -20 C.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The health unit issues cold weather alerts when temperatures are expected to drop below -15 C or when wind chill values drop below -20 C.

According to Environment Canada, Londoners can expect mainly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries on Sunday, with the temperature dropping to -17 C, feeling like -26 C.

Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud, a high of -12 C and a low of -13 C, feeling like -27 C in the morning and -18 C in the afternoon.