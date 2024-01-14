Menu

Weather

London-Middlesex under first cold weather alert of the year

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 14, 2024 2:11 pm
Man shovelling View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. The wind chill value in London, Ont., and the surrounding regions is expected to reach -22 C. (Getty/File)
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued its first cold weather alert of 2024 as wind chill values are set to hit -22 C.

The health unit says the alert is currently active for Strathroy and Western Middlesex County and will be active until Monday.

As for London and Eastern Middlesex County, the alert will come into effect at around 5 p.m. Sunday and will stay in place until the wind chill value reaches -20 C.

The health unit issues cold weather alerts when temperatures are expected to drop below -15 C or when wind chill values drop below -20 C.

According to Environment Canada, Londoners can expect mainly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries on Sunday, with the temperature dropping to -17 C, feeling like -26 C.

Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud, a high of -12 C and a low of -13 C, feeling like -27 C in the morning and -18 C in the afternoon.

