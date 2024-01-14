Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Power restored to most in Atlantic Canada after messy winter storm

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2024 1:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Winter storm blasts Canada with dangerously cold temperatures'
Winter storm blasts Canada with dangerously cold temperatures
Severe weather is sweeping across Canada and being felt by millions of Canadians from coast to coast. As significant winter weather settles in, there are warnings about dangerously cold temperatures and snowstorms in every province and territory. Anthony Farnell has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Many Atlantic Canadians who were in the dark after this weekend’s messy winter storm have had their power restored as of Sunday afternoon.

The region faced powerful blasts of wind and major tidal surges along the coast Saturday, and at a peak more than 5,000 homes lost power.

Weather alerts issued by Environment Canada for Atlantic Canada have been lifted everywhere except for the western coast of Newfoundland which is under a warning due to strong and potentially damaging winds throughout Sunday afternoon.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

As of Sunday at 1 p.m., there are about 700 customers in the dark in the Channel Port-aux-Basques area of Newfoundland due to the extreme weather.

Trending Now

About 140 people are without power in Nova Scotia, down from 3,500 customers in the dark Sunday morning.

In New Brunswick there are 125 customers without power, and only 10 in the dark in Prince Edward Island.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices