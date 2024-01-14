18-year-old Moncton woman killed in two-vehicle collision on N.B. highway

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old Moncton woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night on New Brunswick’s Highway 115.

According to an RCMP release, police said first responders arrived at the scene of the crash near the community of Irishtown at about 10:05 p.m. following reports that a car had collided head-on into a jeep while driving on the highway.

“The driver of the car, an 18-year-old woman from Moncton, died at the scene as a result of her injuries,” police said in a statement, adding that the car’s four other passengers were taken to the hospital. The statement noted that three of the passengers didn’t suffer severe injuries, but one was believed to be in critical condition.

“The driver of the jeep, along with two passengers, were also transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police said that the collision is believed to have occurred when the car crossed the road’s centreline and struck the oncoming jeep.

An RCMP vehicle reconstructionist attended the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

“An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman’s exact cause of death,” police said.