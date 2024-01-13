Menu

Canada

Yogurt bowls containing Quaker granola recalled over salmonella exposure

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2024 3:49 pm
Health Matters: Granola bars, cereals recalled due to salmonella risk
Dozens of Quaker brand granola bars and cereals, as well as Cap'n Crunch treat bars, are being recalled in Canada as they may be contaminated with salmonella. The recall includes dozens of flavours of Harvest Crunch granola cereals, Chewy and Dipps granola bars, and yogurt granola bars. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for Jan. 11, 2024.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling various yogurt and parfait bowls that contain Quaker granola previously recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall involves more than 30 types of yogurt or parfait bowls sold at grocery stores across Canada.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

The food inspection agency says no illnesses associated with those products have been reported.

Quaker Canada announced a voluntary recall this week of more than three dozen types of cereals and granola bars due to possible exposure to salmonella.

Quaker said it issued the recall in Canada out of an abundance of caution following a similar recall in the United States.

That recall includes Harvest Crunch cereals, Chewy granola bars, Dipps granola bars, yogurt granola bars as well as Cap’n Crunch treat bars, with best before dates ranging from Jan. 11 to October 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

