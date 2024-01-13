Man charged with murder in Middlesex County, Ont. death

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP say a man has been charged with murder in connection with a death in Middlesex County, Ont.

Police say officers responded around 9 p.m. Thursday to an address in North Middlesex, where a person was found dead.

Their identity has not been released.

Police have charged 59-year-old Emanuel Medeiros of Middlesex County with second-degree murder.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The accused appeared in court on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

#OPP lay murder charge in homicide investigation @CountyMiddlesex address. 59 year-old accused is being held in custody. #MiddlesexOPP ^es https://t.co/dguwhmz7JW — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 12, 2024