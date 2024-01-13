Man charged with murder in Middlesex County, Ont. death

OPP say a man has been charged with murder in connection with a death in Middlesex County, Ont.
Police say officers responded around 9 p.m. Thursday to an address in North Middlesex, where a person was found dead.
Their identity has not been released.
Police have charged 59-year-old Emanuel Medeiros of Middlesex County with second-degree murder.
The accused appeared in court on Friday.
The investigation is ongoing.
