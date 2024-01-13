Atlantic coast faces powerful winds, tide surges in storm bringing rain, some snow

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of Atlantic Canada are facing powerful blasts of wind and tidal surges along coastal areas as a storm sweeping in from the southeast moves through the region.

Northern New Brunswick is expecting an initial layer of snow and ice pellets beginning today, but the warm air associated with the system means most of the East Coast will see the snow turn to rainfall in the afternoon and overnight.

Jean-Marc Couturier, a forecaster at Environment Canada, says the system moving in from northern New England will bring wind gusts of between 90 and 100 kilometres per hour along the coast of southwestern New Brunswick as it moves up the Bay of Fundy.

Wind warnings for gusts over 80 km/h are in effect for all of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and parts of western Newfoundland.

Couturier says the strong winds will drive large waves on coastlines, including Nova Scotia’s Atlantic shore, the Acadian Peninsula and the Magdalen Islands.

The forecaster says impressions of the storm are likely to vary strongly, as some living along the region’s coasts will feel the gusts and notice tidal surges, while inland residents may wake up to a relatively normal, cloudy day on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2024.