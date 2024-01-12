Menu

Canada

Gen. Wayne Eyre, Canada’s defence chief, will retire this summer

By Touria Izri Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 2:48 pm
Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre is set to retire this summer, after nearly three years in the position.

The Prime Minister’s Office made the announcement Friday afternoon and thanked Eyre for his service.

“As Chief of the Defence Staff, General Eyre helped stabilize the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) during a period of turmoil and led the institution in responding to the many security crises and challenges facing our country and the world,” said Mohammad Hussain, press secretary to the prime minister.

Eyre has been with the Canadian Armed Forces for 40 years and will leave his post this summer.

More to come.

