Canada

OPP officer rescues pet owner who ventured into icy river to try to save dog

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 2:19 pm
Northumberland OPP say an officer helped rescue a pet owner who attempted to save their dog, which had fallen through the thin ice on the Trent River on Jan. 11, 2024. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say an officer helped rescue a pet owner who attempted to save their dog, which had fallen through the thin ice on the Trent River on Jan. 11, 2024. Northumberland OPP photo
A police officer in central Ontario helped rescue a dog owner after efforts failed to save their pet, which had fallen through ice on a river on Thursday.

Northumberland OPP say around 12:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a person who had gone through the ice on the Trent River in the Municipality of Trent Hills, about 40 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

OPP say the person was walking their dog when the canine ventured onto the ice and fell through. Police say the owner called 911 and attempted to rescue the dog but began to “succumb” to the icy water.

An OPP officer from the Campbellford detachment arrived first and entered the water and hauled the individual to safety as paramedics and municipal firefighters arrived.

Police report the family pet did not survive.

The dog owner was transported to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer also attended the hospital as a precautionary measure and was later released, OPP said.

“OPP remind everyone that no ice is safe ice and a rescue, should one occur, creates a dangerous situation for firefighters, paramedics, and police,” police stated.

