Training exercise will see Canadian Army Reserve soldiers march in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of armed soldiers are expected to march through Kingston this weekend, but officials say not to worry — it’s just a drill.

Local Canadian Army Reserve soldiers are scheduled to conduct a training exercise in Kingston throughout the day Sunday.

“This important exercise is being conducted in order to prepare Canadian Army Reserve members to operate in various weather conditions and maintain fitness and stamina while carrying their equipment,” the Canadian Armed Forces said in a media release Friday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“This type of regular, scheduled training keeps our soldiers and units ready to respond to missions in Canada like floods and wildfires and support international stability operations with partners and allies.”

The soldiers will be wearing Canadian Army-issued uniforms and personal protective equipment and will be carrying their personal weapons, which officials say will remain unloaded at all times.

Story continues below advertisement

As many as 30 soldiers are expected to be marching along roads in various formations at any time, officials said.

Officials are asking Kingstonians to slow down when passing the marching soldiers.

“All measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience to those in the area, and members of the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles and personnel,” the release reads.

“Local residents are thanked in advance for their understanding and co-operation.”