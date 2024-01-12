Menu

Headline link
Traffic

City of Winnipeg to lift one parking ban while another comes into effect

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 11:49 am
Snow clearing on Notre Dame Avenue in Winnipeg is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Snow clearing on Notre Dame Avenue in Winnipeg is seen in this file photo. Rudy Pawlychyn / Global News
When one parking ban ends, another begins.

The City of Winnipeg will lift its extended temporary winter route parking ban Sunday morning, but as of Sunday evening at 7 p.m., a residential parking ban comes into effect.

If you leave your car on the street during the ban, which runs until Wednesday, you could receive a hefty $200 ticket, or have your vehicle towed to a nearby street.

Residential plowing begins Sunday in zones E, L, J, N, S, F and U. To find out which zone you’re in and when your street will be cleared, you can call 311 or check the city’s Know Your Zone app.

