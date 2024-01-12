City of Winnipeg to lift one parking ban while another comes into effect

Send this page to someone via email

When one parking ban ends, another begins.

The City of Winnipeg will lift its extended temporary winter route parking ban Sunday morning, but as of Sunday evening at 7 p.m., a residential parking ban comes into effect.

If you leave your car on the street during the ban, which runs until Wednesday, you could receive a hefty $200 ticket, or have your vehicle towed to a nearby street.

Reminder: the extended winter route parking ban is on. Do not park on designated winter routes between midnight and 7 a.m. Be in the know on snow: https://t.co/m4eY6ngpZQ pic.twitter.com/KWLpGl0z0x — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) January 12, 2024

Residential plowing begins Sunday in zones E, L, J, N, S, F and U. To find out which zone you’re in and when your street will be cleared, you can call 311 or check the city’s Know Your Zone app.