Traffic

Crash shuts down QEW in Niagara after tanker truck rollover near Beamsville

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 10:19 am
Emergency crews on seen on a portion of South Service Road in Beamsville, Ont. after a Fuel Tanker Truck crash near the QEW.
Emergency crews on seen on a portion of South Service Road in Beamsville, Ont. after a Fuel Tanker Truck crash near the QEW. @OPP_HSD
All lanes in both directions on a portion of the QEW in Niagara Region were closed for a short period early Friday morning after a fuel tanker truck rollover, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The crash happened on a side road in Beamsville, Ont. between Ontario Street and Victoria Avenue and initially closed only the Fort Erie bound lanes plus South Service Road at Merritt.

OPP says the vehicle, capable of carrying over 50,000 litres of diesel and gasoline, was leaking fuel on the roadway and into the environment.

“Probably 30 per cent of it has leaked into the ditch,” Sgt. Kerry Schmdit said in a social media post at the scene.

He went on to say three vehicles in all are initially believed to have been involved in the crash, including one Schmidt characterized as “driving aggressively”  that failed to remain after the collision.

The driver of the truck was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other serious injuries.

Several lanes towards Toronto were reopened around 10:30 a.m. after firefighters neutralized the fuel with an anti-ignition foam.

Delays are expected for several hours, say police.

More to come.

