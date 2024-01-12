Slip and fall calls are inundating Montreal emergency responders

Send this page to someone via email

Watch your step out there: reports of slips and falls due to icy conditions have inundated the Urgence-Santé call centre in recent days.

Urgences-Santé officials are reporting a higher-than-normal volume of calls for ambulance assistance.

In a video posted on social media Thursday, paramedics are asking the public to contact 911 only for serious life or death emergencies.

At its peak, emergency officials fielded more than 1,200 calls — that’s about 115 every hour.

First responders have been preoccupied in recent days treating broken bones and serious bruises from falls on slippery sidewalks and entrances.

Officials are reminding the public to contact 811 first to speak to a qualified nurse for guidance or to obtain a walk-in or clinic appointment.

The 811 number is a free, confidential, 24/7 telephone consultation service.

When someone dials 911, an operator asks questions to determine the situation’s urgency and then contacts the appropriate police, fire or ambulance services.

Urgences-Santé serves the Montreal and Laval regions.



— with files from Canadian Press