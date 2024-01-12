Police can’t rule out ‘foul play’ after Fredericton man found dead inside home

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Fredericton say a 69-year-old man was found dead inside his home on Monday evening.

In a Thursday release from Fredericton police, officers said a man was reported to have died suddenly at about 9:30 p.m. on the city’s south side.

“At this time, police are unable to rule out foul play,” police said in a statement, adding that they don’t believe the incident warrants any concern to public safety at the time.

Fredericton Police seek information on sudden death investigationhttps://t.co/VetQx6GPsK — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) January 12, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact authorities.