Police can’t rule out ‘foul play’ after Fredericton man found dead inside home

Police in Fredericton say a 69-year-old man was found dead inside his home on Monday evening.
In a Thursday release from Fredericton police, officers said a man was reported to have died suddenly at about 9:30 p.m. on the city’s south side.
“At this time, police are unable to rule out foul play,” police said in a statement, adding that they don’t believe the incident warrants any concern to public safety at the time.
Police are asking anyone with further information to contact authorities.
