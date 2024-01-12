Menu

Canada

Police can’t rule out ‘foul play’ after Fredericton man found dead inside home

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 10:12 am
Police in Fredericton say a 69-year-old man was found dead inside his home on Monday evening.

In a Thursday release from Fredericton police, officers said a man was reported to have died suddenly at about 9:30 p.m. on the city’s south side.

“At this time, police are unable to rule out foul play,” police said in a statement, adding that they don’t believe the incident warrants any concern to public safety at the time.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact authorities.

