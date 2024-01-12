Menu

Crime

OPP nab offender on the lam in Paris, Ont.

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 12, 2024 9:02 am
OPP say he's currently serving a four-year sentence for multiple drug-related offences. Officers found and nabbed him in Paris after being unlawfully at large since November. View image in full screen
OPP say he's currently serving a four-year sentence for multiple drug-related offences. Officers found and nabbed him in Paris after being unlawfully at large since November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynsky
OPP say they’ve arrested an offender who was unlawfully at large in Paris, Ont.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The man was captured by the OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad after reportedly being unlawfully at large for two months.

He is currently serving a four-year sentence for multiple drug-related charges among other offences.

