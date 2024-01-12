OPP nab offender on the lam in Paris, Ont.

See more sharing options

OPP say they’ve arrested an offender who was unlawfully at large in Paris, Ont.

The man was captured by the OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad after reportedly being unlawfully at large for two months.

He is currently serving a four-year sentence for multiple drug-related charges among other offences.