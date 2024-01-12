Charges laid in fatal collision near Fergus

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Wellington OPP say they charged a man after a fatal collision near Fergus.

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6 on Dec. 29.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A 40-year-old from Fergus was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man from Tara has been charged with multiple impaired driving offences. He was held for a bail hearing.