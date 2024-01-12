Charges laid in fatal collision near Fergus

Wellington OPP say they charged a man after a fatal collision near Fergus.
Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6 on Dec. 29.
A 40-year-old from Fergus was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 30-year-old man from Tara has been charged with multiple impaired driving offences. He was held for a bail hearing.
