Crime

Charges laid in fatal collision near Fergus

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 12, 2024 7:47 am
opp View image in full screen
OPP say a 30-year-old man from Tara is facing impaired driving-related charges following a collision in December 2023 that claimed the life of one individual. OPP
Wellington OPP say they charged a man after a fatal collision near Fergus.

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6 on Dec. 29.

A 40-year-old from Fergus was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man from Tara has been charged with multiple impaired driving offences. He was held for a bail hearing.

