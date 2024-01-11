Vancouver festival joins Victoria theatre in cancelling play over Gaza tensions

Send this page to someone via email

Organizers of a performing arts festival in Vancouver have cancelled a play that addresses ethical dilemmas in the Middle East, citing friction caused by the Israel-Hamas war.

A statement from the PuSh Festival says it made the difficult decision to cancel “The Runner” ahead of its staging this month after hearing from both those who wanted it to go ahead and others who called for its cancellation.

Last week, festival organizers said they were taking a show-must-go-on attitude for “The Runner,” despite Victoria’s Belfry Theatre cancelling its planned run of the play over local tensions connected to the war.

2:06 Tensions between pro-Palestine protestors and Israel supporters escalate in B.C.

The one-person play, which was set to run Jan. 24 to 26, explores the reactions to an Israeli rescue volunteer’s decision to save a Palestinian woman accused of violence against a soldier from Israel.

Story continues below advertisement

The PuSh Festival statement says organizers have felt anger directed toward them in recent days, but its decision to drop the play is strongly connected to the words of festival artist Basel Zaraa, who said he could not allow his play “Dear Laila” to be shown with “The Runner.”

2:14 Rallies for peace in downtown Vancouver

Christopher Morris, who wrote “The Runner” and was going to perform it in Vancouver and Victoria, says in the statement that if removing his show is “the only way Canadians can hear Basel’s crucial voice, then there is value in stepping aside.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The festival statement says Zaraa said “The Runner” only “reinforces dehumanizing narratives about Palestinians.”

The festival describes Zaraa’s play, “Dear Laila,” as an immersive production, inviting viewers to experience a model of Zaraa’s childhood home in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.