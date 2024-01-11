‘Food insecurity is a political choice’: Feed Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

It was a busy holiday season for Nick Jennery at Feed Nova Scotia. The food bank provider felt the pinch like never before last month, with an increase at 34 per cent for the month.

The provider collected data on those who use the service and reported an increase across the board, including those who identify as a newcomer and those whose main form of income is employment.

More than one in five residents who use a food bank are employed.

Additionally, 20 per cent of food bank users are newcomers to Nova Scotia, up from seven per cent in 2019.

Officials from the food bank provider pleaded with provincial MLAs for more support at a standing committee focused on low-income support and inflation on Thursday. The provider conveyed their volunteers are stretched thin.

Story continues below advertisement

“What do I need to say to all of you for there to be real, measurable action taken to reduce food insecurity in our province? We are too focused on outputs and not outcomes,” Jennery, the executive director of Feed Nova Scotia, explained to a table of politicians.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Food insecurity, I believe, is a political choice and a result of a failure to act in the face of overwhelming evidence.”

4:45 Canadian food bank usage hits a record high

He said the province needs to take “brave” and “bold actions” this year to combat food insecurity.

Across the hall, at a press conference, Deputy Premier Allan MacMaster told reporters his government is looking at targeted supports for low-income Nova Scotians, saying that they’re looking to give extra cash to those who need it the most.

“We can always do more,” he said in a press conference.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re putting our budget together for the spring, and these (more low-income supports) are the conversations we’re having.”

According to Feed Nova Scotia, one in six households identify as food insecure, with over 55,000 Nova Scotians visiting one of the food banks they provide for.

When asked if he feels the sense of urgency from the province, Jennery told Global News, “I couldn’t be more serious.”

“How critical is it? There are people who are burning out. There are people who operate food banks that have burned out. I have people in my own team that are going through burnout. I can’t let that happen.”

“The province has to recognize that no longer can charities be the solution to food insecurity.”

Jennery says the problem is outlined by a Food Banks Canada report that gave the province an ‘F’ in its support for Nova Scotians.

It comes as provincial opposition parties called on the provincial government to create a poverty reduction plan, echoing words from Jennery asking the province to set a reasonable goal to help combat food insecurity.

The province says they’ll look to their spring budget for money for new investments.