Ed Broadbent, former NDP leader, dead at 87

Former federal New Democrat leader Ed Broadbent has died at 87.

The news was shared today by the Broadbent Institute, an Ottawa-based think tank founded by the former member of Parliament.

Born in Oshawa, Ont., Broadbent served as a member of Parliament for a riding in the area for 21 years, leading the federal NDP from 1975 to 1989.

That leadership period included four different prime ministers: Pierre Trudeau, Joe Clark, John Turner and Brian Mulroney.

He returned to the House of Commons for two years as the MP for Ottawa Centre from 2004 to 2006.

The Broadbent Institute says he spent decades fighting for justice and equality, calling him a “fierce champion for ordinary Canadians.”