Nanaimo RCMP in search of 19-year-old not seen since Christmas Day

Police in Nanaimo are seeking public assistance in finding a 19-year-old man who has not been seen since Christmas.

Kole May-Cyre was reported missing on Jan. 9. According to the RCMP, he was unhoused at the time of his disappearance and had been staying in emergency shelters in the Vancouver Island city.

Investigators are currently following up on unconfirmed tips that May-Cyre may have travelled to Duncan.

He is described as five feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on May-Cyre’s whereabouts is asked to contact the detachment at 250-754-2345.