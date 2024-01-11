Charges laid after 7 puppies dumped along Ontario parkway: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Niagara Falls, Ont. man is facing charges in connection with the abandonment of five puppies along the Niagara Parkway in late December.

Niagara Regional Police says the 63-year-old accused, identified in a release, is facing an offence for killing an animal other than cattle and four counts of causing unnecessary pain to an animal.

The puppies arrived at the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society on Dec. 28 after a passerby heard the dogs around frigid river waters adjacent to the parkway and Edgeworth Road.

“They were visiting from out of town, had parked their car in a nearby parkette and heard the puppies when they stepped out of their vehicle,” a Niagara Parks Police spokesperson said in a release. “The visitors recovered five puppies and were attempting to warm them inside their vehicle while alerting authorities.”

Investigators say one of the puppies succumbed to the elements.

The investigation determined that seven Shar-Pei mix puppies were abandoned on December 28, 2023.

Four remain in the care of the Niagara SPCA, one was deceased when officers attended the initial scene, and two are unaccounted for.

The puppies, believed to be six to eight weeks old, came SPCA care in “rough condition,” all with body temperatures too low to be measured.

There are three surviving males and one female.

The agency has reached out for donations from the public to fund their care.

The shar pei pups are doing well in foster care. There is currently no timeline for when they will be available for adoption. Thank you all for your support! If you would like to continue to help, donations toward their ongoing care can be made online at https://t.co/OVjjSnvfhF pic.twitter.com/9AQN05jQcK — Niagara SPCA & Humane Society (@Niagara_SPCA) January 9, 2024

John Greer, executive director of the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society, said abandonment is something they saw around six or seven times over the past year with the most “disheartening” aspect being the animals dumped in places where people don’t typically go.

Pet surrenders are also something Greer says are common in recent times and often accompanied by a conversation around the cost of maintaining a pet.

The animal welfare agency is doing everything to keep pets with their owners and says there are options for owners “dealing with a hardship.”

Their “Haven for Companions” program takes animals in temporarily while an owner deals with their issues.

“We bring the animal into our care for 30 days while that person sort of figures out what’s going on with them,” Greer explained.

“It’s all free of charge, they’re seen by our in-house veterinarian, vaccinated and we house them for 30 days and extend on a case by case basis.”

Niagara police say the investigation is ongoing and are still seeking information on the incident.