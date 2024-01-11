Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid after 7 puppies dumped along Ontario parkway: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 2:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Pet owners feeling the pinch of inflation, rising costs'
Pet owners feeling the pinch of inflation, rising costs
RELATED: As Canadians struggle with high inflation and housing insecurity, some are struggling to afford their pets. As Caryn Lieberman reports, the Toronto Humane Society is trying to help keep families together with special emergency programs – Nov 24, 2023 – Nov 24, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Niagara Falls, Ont. man is facing charges in connection with the abandonment of five puppies along the Niagara Parkway in late December.

Niagara Regional Police says the 63-year-old accused, identified in a release, is facing an offence for killing an animal other than cattle and four counts of causing unnecessary pain to an animal.

The puppies arrived at the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society on Dec. 28 after a passerby heard the dogs around frigid river waters adjacent to the parkway and Edgeworth Road.

“They were visiting from out of town, had parked their car in a nearby parkette and heard the puppies when they stepped out of their vehicle,” a Niagara Parks Police spokesperson said in a release. “The visitors recovered five puppies and were attempting to warm them inside their vehicle while alerting authorities.”

Investigators say one of the puppies succumbed to the elements.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation determined that seven Shar-Pei mix puppies were abandoned on December 28, 2023.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Four remain in the care of the Niagara SPCA, one was deceased when officers attended the initial scene, and two are unaccounted for.

The puppies, believed to be six to eight weeks old, came SPCA care in “rough condition,”  all with body temperatures too low to be measured.

There are three surviving males and one female.

The agency has reached out for donations from the public to fund their care.

John Greer, executive director of the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society, said abandonment is something they saw around six or seven times over the past year with the most “disheartening” aspect being the animals dumped in places where people don’t typically go.

Story continues below advertisement

Pet surrenders are also something Greer says are common in recent times and often accompanied by a conversation around the cost of maintaining a pet.

The animal welfare agency is doing everything to keep pets with their owners and says there are options for owners “dealing with a hardship.”

Their “Haven for Companions” program takes animals in temporarily while an owner deals with their issues.

“We bring the animal into our care for 30 days while that person sort of figures out what’s going on with them,” Greer explained.

“It’s all free of charge, they’re seen by our in-house veterinarian, vaccinated and we house them for 30 days and extend on a case by case basis.”

Niagara police say the investigation is ongoing and are still seeking information on the incident.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices