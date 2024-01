Send this page to someone via email

If you were hoping to visit the Canadian Museum for Human Rights next week, you’ll be out of luck.

The Winnipeg museum will be closed to the public from Sunday through Jan. 22 for annual maintenance, which it says involves cleaning as well as inspecting all of its displays.

Make sure to stop by in the next few days before we close for our annual maintenance week from January 14 – 22. During this week, our teams will be busy inspecting all artifacts on display and cleaning those hard-to-reach places. pic.twitter.com/WBeoPqPM5o — Canadian Museum for Human Rights (@CMHR_News) January 10, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The CMHR reopens Tuesday, Jan. 26, and free admission on Sundays will resume.