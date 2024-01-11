Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Toronto

Toronto Police say a man has serious injuries after being stabbed in the city’s Yorkville neighbourhood on Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to Avenue and Davenport roads around 10:22 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Police said they found a victim with a stab wound.
Paramedics told Global News they took a man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
Investigators said they are not clear where exactly the stabbing took place.
No information on suspects was released. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Police chief defends charging store clerk accused of beating robbery suspect with bat
- ‘He was a hero’: N.B. mother mourns son killed in devastating encampment fire
- Cameron Ortis sentencing hearing to begin. Here’s what to expect
- ‘Enough is enough’: Native group lambastes lack of police response in Ontario woman’s death
Comments