Crime

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 6:19 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Toronto Police say a man has serious injuries after being stabbed in the city’s Yorkville neighbourhood on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Avenue and Davenport roads around 10:22 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said they found a victim with a stab wound.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they are not clear where exactly the stabbing took place.

No information on suspects was released. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

