Canada

Okanagan Humane Society enters 28th year of helping local animals

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 7:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan partners with Okanagan Humane Society'
Global Okanagan partners with Okanagan Humane Society
A long-standing weekly feature aired here on Global Okanagan News is about to see a major change. After 15 years, we have partnered with another animal rescue organization to help boost its profile and highlight the work they do here in the Okanagan and the Shuswap. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.
The Okanagan Humane Society helps about 1,500 animals in need every year.

The organization was founded in 1996  and is now entering its 28th year of supporting local animals in need.

“Okanagan Humane Society started as a very small grassroots organization of some concerned citizens when they saw the number of animals that were breeding out of control,” said OHS President Romany Runnalls.

Since that initial spay and neuter program, the organization has evolved to include animal rescues and adoptions.

“We operate from Osoyoos to Salmon Arm, so it’s a massive territory,’ Runnalls said. “We have over 25 veterinary clinics as partners.”

The organization is largely volunteer-based with more than 130 volunteers — animal lovers who provide foster homes and do whatever else is needed for the welfare of animals

“We don’t have a shelter. We use the foster home base model, which is very efficient so that all of our funds can go directly to the animals,” Runnalls said.

“Ninety-five per cent of our donations are going directly to the animals. So that’s highly efficient. We don’t have to pay to keep the lights on in a building or to staff on a regular basis, so we can run these programs more effectively.”

Click to play video: 'Impact of Vernon SPCA Closure'
Impact of Vernon SPCA Closure

The organization, which receives no government funding, relies solely on community support.

“Our funding is all based on donations, so we have mainly community donations and a few foundation grants from private foundations. We are very thankful for that,” Runnalls said.

“There’s no municipal or government funding at this point. So grants and just community support is what powers us.”

Global Okanagan is partnering with OHS to help boost its profile in the region and highlight the work it does.

It means that after 15 years of featuring animals up for adoption in the care of the BC SPCA, the weekly Global Okanagan pet segment will now include animals cared for by OHS.

“It’s huge for our community, to be able to work together all of us working together to help animals locally,” Runnalls said.

“Global, I think, is going to really represent our local animals for us and highlight the work that’s being done by all of these volunteers, and veterinarians and partnerships with corporations and everybody that’s working in the community right now for all of these animals.”

Click to play video: 'Okanagan Humane Society continues to manage rising number of animals in need'
Okanagan Humane Society continues to manage rising number of animals in need

 

