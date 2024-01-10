Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta should dump imported fever medicine amid health concerns: Opposition

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2024 4:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Feds approve Alberta government importation of kids’ pain medications but confusion lingers'
Feds approve Alberta government importation of kids’ pain medications but confusion lingers
There’s lingering confusion over whether Health Canada has fully approved the “exceptional importation” of pediatric medicine procured by the government of Alberta. Saif Kaisar reports – Feb 2, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s Opposition says it’s time to dump the remaining bottles of imported Turkish children’s fever medicine, given a new report that states it clogs hospital feeding tubes and can put newborns at risk.

NDP health critic Luanne Metz says Premier Danielle Smith’s government should check with health specialists to see if it can be used somewhere else, but it’s time to end the experiment in Alberta.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

Metz made the comment after The Globe and Mail, citing internal documents, reported concerns the acetaminophen was clogging feeding tubes for fragile patients and risking damage to the intestines of newborns.

Alberta Health Services says the acetaminophen, known under the brand name Parol, was banned from neonatal intensive care units last spring, that no patients fell ill from the medication and that hospitals transitioned away from it in July.

The province bought 1.5 million bottles of Parol and the ibuprofen known as Pedifen a year ago, at a cost of $75 million, to help alleviate a domestic shortage in children’s fever medication.

Story continues below advertisement

About 15,000 bottles were distributed, and Health Minister Adriana LaGrange has said the outstanding medicine will be kept in reserve in case of future emergency.

Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices