Most Canadians watch sports while at work, or check out scores: survey

If you have ever snuck a peek at sports scores or looked in on a game at work, you are not alone.

More than 60 per cent of Canadians admit to doing just that, a new survey suggests.

According to a survey recently completed by sports podcaster, The Grueling Truth, 63 per cent of Canadian employees take a peek at sports matches and results while on the work clock.

Canadians also dedicate 49.8 minutes of their “work time” each week to staying updated on sports results.

The survey was conducted in December 2023 and included 2,127 working Canadians.

Danny Hayden, who works at Cheers Beverage Room and sports bar in Moncton, N.B., says he was surprised to hear that New Brunswick sports fans top all other provinces, with 75 per cent of people watching sports during work hours.

View image in full screen Danny Hayden works at Cheers Beverage Room and sports bar in Moncton. Shelley Steeves/Global News

He says his boss actually encourages him to sneak a peek at sports scores and games while on shift.

“It adds to the flavour, just having people sit at the bar and see me doing my fantasy league. It makes conversation and may have them have an extra drink if they wanted to,” Hayden said.

Eric Somers, who owns the bar, says he has given his employee the green light to haul out his laptop to check in on the action.

“The customers might ask him so he is doing some recon,” Somers said.

The survey also shows that 39 per cent of people admit to watching sports while working two to three times a week, and another 14 per cent confessed to taking in sports at work four to five times a week.

Michael Davison of Moncton was a little taken back by the sheer number of folks involved in the habit of watching sports while on the job, but he admits he has done it on more than one occasion.

“Who hasn’t, really? I have watched sports at work in my lifetime,” he said.

The champion professionals of checking sports scores during work hours, according to the survey, is the sales sector, with 80 per cent of employees in this field confessing to the occasional sports score check. IT professionals come in second at 73 per cent, and engineers at 72 per cent.

Alberta and Nova Scotia share the second spot for sports score-checking during work hours at 70 per cent, while Saskatchewan seems to be the most disciplined, with only 47 per cent confessing to the occasional work-hour sports check.

Among respondents, 74 per cent believe that checking sports scores during work has no impact on their productivity.