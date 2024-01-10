Storm send D-man to Generals before OHL trade freeze

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm made some last-minute deals before the noon OHL trade deadline.

The Storm dealt left-shooting defenceman Zachary Sandhu to the Oshawa Generals on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old had spent his entire OHL career in Guelph after being drafted by the Storm in the seventh round (112nd overall) in 2021.

This season, Sandhu has three goals and two assists in 28 games with the Storm.

Guelph will receive a 2025 third-round pick (Mississauga), a fifth-round pick in 2026 and a ninth-round pick in 2027 (both from Oshawa).

And with just minutes to spare, the Storm also swapped draft picks with the Spitfires. Windsor receives a 2024 fourth-round pick (Guelph) and a second-round pick in 2025 (Brantford), and a Guelph gets Brantford’s second-round pick in 2024.

The deal leaves the Storm with 15 forwards and eight defencemen, which include Cam Allen and Quinn Beauchesne, both still out with injuries.

The Storm’s next game is Friday night when they travel to Sault Ste. Marie to take on the Greyhounds. Catch all the action on 1460 CJOY starting at 7 p.m.