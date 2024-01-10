RCMP recover stolen ATV in Portage la Prairie, Man.

A man was arrested and faces theft charges after RCMP found a stolen ATV in Portage la Prairie, Man.
Late in the morning on Jan. 4, police said officers were told about a stolen quad with an AirTag tracking device, which showed the four-wheeler to be in Portage.
Mounties said they went to the area and saw fresh tire tracks leading to a garage by a home. Authorities said while officers tried getting a search warrant, a man left the home and was arrested.
RCMP said officers found the ATV after searching the property.
The 43-year-old suspect was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court.
The investigation continues.
