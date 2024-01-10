RCMP recover stolen ATV in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested and faces theft charges after RCMP found a stolen ATV in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Late in the morning on Jan. 4, police said officers were told about a stolen quad with an AirTag tracking device, which showed the four-wheeler to be in Portage.

Mounties said they went to the area and saw fresh tire tracks leading to a garage by a home. Authorities said while officers tried getting a search warrant, a man left the home and was arrested.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

RCMP said officers found the ATV after searching the property.

The 43-year-old suspect was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court.

The investigation continues.