Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP recover stolen ATV in Portage la Prairie, Man.

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 12:02 pm
RCMP recovered a stolen ATV (featured in this photo) in Portage la Prairie, Man.
RCMP recovered a stolen ATV (featured in this photo) in Portage la Prairie, Man. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was arrested and faces theft charges after RCMP found a stolen ATV in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Late in the morning on Jan. 4, police said officers were told about a stolen quad with an AirTag tracking device, which showed the four-wheeler to be in Portage.

Mounties said they went to the area and saw fresh tire tracks leading to a garage by a home. Authorities said while officers tried getting a search warrant, a man left the home and was arrested.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

RCMP said officers found the ATV after searching the property.

The 43-year-old suspect was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court.

The investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police get cash injection for catalytic converter program'
Winnipeg police get cash injection for catalytic converter program
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices