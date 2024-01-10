Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Weather

Winter storm bringing wind, snow, rain to Atlantic Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2024 10:54 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: January 10'
Global News Morning Forecast: January 10
Ross Hull gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Environment Canada has issued a series of weather warnings for Atlantic Canada as a blustery winter storm makes its way through the region.

Schools are closed today across New Brunswick, where heavy rain, strong winds and up to 25 centimetres of snow are forecast.

The weather agency is also warning New Brunswickers about potential storm surges in the Campbelltown and eastern Restigouche County areas, where at high tide waves as high as five metres could break on the shore.

Classes are also cancelled on P.E.I., which is under a wind warning, with peak wind gusts expected to hit 90 kilometres an hour.

Nova Scotia is under wind and rainfall warnings, and dozens of schools are closed in the western part of the province.

Wind warnings and a blowing snow advisory are in effect for the south and southwestern parts of Newfoundland, where gusts could hit between 100 and 120 km/h.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

