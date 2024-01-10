Major storm set to hit southern Ontario again, followed by frigid temps

Send this page to someone via email

A major storm system is set to hit southern Ontario to kick off the weekend, with frigid temperatures moving in behind it.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said another Texas low will be moving into the Great Lakes area late Friday into Saturday.

It follows a storm system that hit southern Ontario on Tuesday, which brought snow and rain to the region, with varying types and amounts of precipitation depending on the location.

“As with this last storm, there are still some questions as to the exact track — the energy that will form this system is still emerging off of the west coast of the continent,” Hull said.

“Track, once again, will be a big factor in the precipitation type and intensity. A more westerly route will allow milder air to fill in and a more easterly route means colder air and less mixing over to rain.”

Hull said there’s a difference with the upcoming storm: there’s more cold air available that’s building over the Prairies.

He said that means there will likely be more snow before a transition to rain, especially for cities such as Toronto, closer to Lake Ontario.

“The last system dropped five to 10 centimetres of wet snow for the GTHA. With this one we are anticipating more, but it’s still too early to pin down exact amounts,” Hull said.

“Areas that did experience heavy snow with the most recent system will likely see the heaviest amounts with this latest disturbance too.”

Strong winds will be a concern with the upcoming storm, which will bring near blizzard conditions for some places hit with the heaviest snow.

After the storm moves through, the coldest air of the season so far will move in over the second half of the weekend and into early next week, Hull said.

Daytime highs won’t get past the negative double digits for some places and overnight lows will be in the -20s C by midweek, Hull said.

“Snow squalls will also be a concern with this frigid air moving over the Great Lakes,” he added.