Nova Scotia Health changes COVID-19 rapid test supplier over expiry dates

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government has changed the brand of COVID-19 rapid tests it distributes due to the newer tests having a longer expiry date.

In a statement, Nova Scotia Health spokesperson Jennifer Lewandowski said the province has transitioned to the Flowflex COVID-19 rapid tests, as they have a longer expiry date than the previously used BTNX rapid tests.

“Product changes are expected over time based on our inventory,” said Lewandowski, adding that test kits of any brand that have not expired can still be used.

“COVID-19 rapid tests that are expired should be disposed of, as they may no longer provide an accurate result. Tests can be disposed of per your local waste management guidelines.”

The news comes on the heels of a recent Global News investigation into federal procurement which revealed that BTNX, the province’s previous supplier, allegedly edited its data to make its tests appear more accurate.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation found that BTNX, which landed an estimated $2 billion in federal contracts in 2021 and 2022, deleted dozens of specimens, or samples, from a study it submitted to Health Canada. That evaluation showed how well the company’s test detected COVID-19.

0:50 Feds to ‘follow up’ on Global News report that COVID-19 test supplier submitted edited study results: Trudeau

The deletions made BTNX’s test appear more reliable and sensitive than it really was, according to researchers Global News consulted. The deleted data meant the test kit was more likely to produce false-negative results which, many experts said, put Canadian lives at risk

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

BTNX, meanwhile, denies that Health Canada used its edited study to evaluate the rapid test kit that the federal government later purchased.

“The study that Global News cited was not relied on by Health Canada,” BTNX wrote Friday in response. “All relevant data was submitted in accordance with industry standards.”

Story continues below advertisement

In response to Global News’ questions, BTNX described its tests as “a reliable testing tool for Canadians.” For its part, Health Canada said it found no reason to question the scientific integrity of the studies BTNX submitted.

In her statement, Lewandowski said the “recent media related to BTNX did not factor into the rapid test changes at Nova Scotia Health.”

“The changes are only based on the expiry dates for the tests that we have in stock in the province, and those in the homes of Nova Scotians,” she said.

She said Nova Scotia Health started providing the Flowflex COVID-19 rapid tests to its partners for distribution during the week of Dec. 4.

“Partners and community members may still have BTNX COVID-19 rapid tests available, which are good to use if they have not expired,” she said.

Rapid tests in Nova Scotia can be picked up at Public Health Mobile Units, public libraries, or MLA offices.