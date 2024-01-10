Indecent act performed in Kitchener business on Monday evening, police say

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after an indecent act occurred in a Kitchener store on Monday evening.
The incident was performed by a man shortly after 6 p.m. at a business near Fischer-Hallman and Huron roads, according to police.
They described the suspect as being around 20 years of age and wearing a black sweater, dark pants, black coat and a winter hat.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
