Crime

Indecent act performed in Kitchener business on Monday evening, police say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 10:45 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after an indecent act occurred in a Kitchener store on Monday evening.

The incident was performed by a man shortly after 6 p.m. at a business near Fischer-Hallman and Huron roads, according to police.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

They described the suspect as being around 20 years of age and wearing a black sweater, dark pants, black coat and a winter hat.

Trending Now

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

