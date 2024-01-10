Menu

Canada

N.S. man, 74, dies after highway crash with delivery truck

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 10:09 am
RCMP are investigating a road rage incident at the Centex gas station in Beiseker that led to an 80-year-old man being beaten and transported to hospital by STARS air ambulance.  View image in full screen
A Nova Scotia man has died following a crash with a delivery truck Tuesday, according to the RCMP. Global News
A Nova Scotia man has died following a crash with a delivery truck Tuesday, according to the RCMP.

In a release, police say emergency personnel responded to a collision near exit 7 on Highway 102 in the Enfield area around 4 p.m.

“RCMP officers learned that a Chevrolet Impala and an empty flat deck delivery truck were both travelling north on the highway when they collided,” it said.

The driver and sole occupant of the Impala, a 74-year-old man from Dean, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The delivery truck driver, a 48-year-old man from Bible Hill, was not injured.

A collision reconstructionist was at the scene, and the highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing, the RCMP said.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” said the release.

