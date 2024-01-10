Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sask. entomologist says mild winter means more grasshoppers for summer 2024

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 11:05 am
A Saskatchewan entomologist says Western Canada could see a lot of grasshoppers in the summer of 2024. View image in full screen
A Saskatchewan entomologist says Western Canada could see a lot of grasshoppers in the summer of 2024. Global News/ Slavo Kutas
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s prairie provinces could be facing a wave of grasshoppers during this year’s farming season.

James Tansey, an entomologist in Saskatchewan said they were using survey results from Western Canada about grasshopper populations to help predict what those populations will look like this year.

Click to play video: 'Sask. stock growers calling for government drought aid'
Sask. stock growers calling for government drought aid

He said this encompassed Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

“We had some heavy pressures, as did Alberta and portions of Manitoba as well,” Tansey said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He said southern and central Saskatchewan saw these heavy pressures, adding that this gave a lot of opportunity for grasshoppers to mate and lay eggs over the winter.

Tansey said grasshoppers can be very damaging to a wide range of crops.

He said there were 85 species of grasshopper in Saskatchewan, saying the primary pest is the two-striped grasshopper.

“This one demonstrates preferences for broad leaf plants, typically lusher habitats and secondarily cereals.”

He said a close second was the migratory grasshopper, which he described as having a very broad host range.

“Probably third in that list is the clear-winged grasshopper, and these were prevalent in some regions in Alberta and in Manitoba.”

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan projects $250M deficit in mid year financial report, down $1.3B'
Saskatchewan projects $250M deficit in mid year financial report, down $1.3B
Trending Now

He described clear-winged grasshoppers as being potentially devastating for cereal crops.

Story continues below advertisement

Tansey also spoke on the Packard’s grasshopper, which he said was historically the number two pest in the prairie provinces, but has significantly reduced in prevalence.

He said grasshopper eggs are in the soil about an inch down.

Tansey predicts that due to the winter conditions we’ve been seeing so far we could be facing a large grasshopper population this year.

“I think they’re going to be pretty resilient.”

Many Saskatchewan producers faced drought conditions during the 2023 farming season, with some rural municipalities declaring an agricultural disaster.

Some cattle producers said the combination of the heat, the lack of rain and the increase in grasshoppers made it more and more difficult to feed their cows.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices