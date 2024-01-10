Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Jan. 10

Blowing snow, glamping domes and upcoming interior design trends.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Jan. 10, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Metric Design talks upcoming trends for 2024
Tessa Christopher, interior designer for Metric Design, gave some examples of some trends that were on their way out.
She said we’ll likely see more touches of bold colours and patterns.
Hanna Slowski, junior designer with Metric Design, said we can expect to see more earthy tones and textures.
Blackstrap Glamping Resort domes highlighted on Experience Saskatoon
Joshua Turner, co-owner of Blackstrap Glamping Resort, said they have four different domes, each with their own themes.
Turner highlighted some of the features with the domes, saying they had heated flooring as well as fully stocked kitchens.
He said these domes are a trend in Europe and the U.S., adding that the reception they’ve received so far has been great.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Jan. 10
Blowing snow conditions — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Wednesday, Jan. 10, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
