Weather

Winter storm knocks out power, closes schools in Quebec

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 9:24 am
Click to play video: 'Millions of Canadians brace for brutal blast of winter weather'
Millions of Canadians brace for brutal blast of winter weather
The new year is starting with a winter wallop, with most of Eastern Canada expected to be blanketed by heavy snowl, which could cause travel headaches. Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell gives a rundown for what is being forecast in the eastern provinces, and Dawna Friesen looks at how that weather is affecting Western Canada.
A messy winter storm shuttered schools, knocked out power for tens of thousands, and brought close to 40 centimetres of snow to some areas of southern Quebec on Wednesday morning.

Hydro-Québec reported nearly 40,000 clients without power as of 8:30 a.m., with the hardest hit area being the Eastern Townships.

The heavy snow forced some schools to close in the Laurentians, Eastern Townships and Quebec City areas. The majority of Montreal schools remained open, though.

Montreal was spared the worst but was hit with a mix of snow accompanied by winds then rain after the storm began late Tuesday afternoon. The city’s public transit authority said most buses were on time the next morning, but that roads were slippery.

Environment Canada said some parts of the Laurentians and Lanaudière regions received nearly 40 centimetres of snow by early Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'West Island mayors, residents gearing up to face winter storm'
West Island mayors, residents gearing up to face winter storm
The Quebec City area could also see similar amounts of snow by the end of the storm.

Environment Canada says residents affected by winter storm warnings should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the weather agency said.

