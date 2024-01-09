Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

North Okanagan crews battle landfill fire that reignites

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 7:33 pm
Fire crews were called out Tuesday morning to the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility for a landfill fire that reignited after being dealt with on Monday. View image in full screen
Fire crews were called out Tuesday morning to the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility for a landfill fire that reignited after being dealt with on Monday. Submitted
A landfill fire near Vernon, B.C., on Monday that crews thought was extinguished reignited on Tuesday morning.

It’s believed the fire began in a pile of chipped wood waste being stored at an upper level of the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) says the fire is isolated and that facility operations have not been impacted.

Fire crews from BX Swan Lake and the Coldstream Fire Dept. are on scene.

“For now, the landfill remains open to all residential and commercial customers,” said the RDNO, “except for the asbestos disposal area, which currently has limited access.”

