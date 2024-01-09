North Okanagan crews battle landfill fire that reignites

Send this page to someone via email

A landfill fire near Vernon, B.C., on Monday that crews thought was extinguished reignited on Tuesday morning.

It’s believed the fire began in a pile of chipped wood waste being stored at an upper level of the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) says the fire is isolated and that facility operations have not been impacted.

Fire crews from BX Swan Lake and the Coldstream Fire Dept. are on scene.

“For now, the landfill remains open to all residential and commercial customers,” said the RDNO, “except for the asbestos disposal area, which currently has limited access.”