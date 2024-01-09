Concerns rise over missing man who was last seen in RM of Glenella-Lansdowne: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Minnedosa, Man., say concerns are rising over a man who has been missing since November 2023.

Adam Oswald was reported missing on Saturday from the RM of Glenella-Lansdowne.

Police say he was last seen at a residence on Highway 16 on Nov 27.

On Nov, 29, police say he contacted a family member but he has not been heard from since.

Oswald is described as six feet tall and 190 pounds with dark hair that is short on the sides and long on the top, often worn in a ponytail. He has green eyes, a Canadian flag tattoo on his right shoulder and a scar beside his left eye.

Police say he may have grown a beard since he was last seen. He was wearing a zip-up black and grey sweater with a brown quilted jacket on top of that, blue jeans and brown boots.

He was driving a black 2018 Ford F150, with Manitoba licence plate KXD 328.

Family and police are concerned for Oswald’s well-being. It is not uncommon for him to be out of touch with family members, but this length of time is unusual. Oswald may be in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Minnedosa RCMP at 204-867-2916 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online.