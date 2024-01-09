Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Concerns rise over missing man who was last seen in RM of Glenella-Lansdowne: Manitoba RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 5:00 pm
Missing man Adam Oswkad. View image in full screen
Missing man Adam Oswkad. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Minnedosa, Man., say concerns are rising over a man who has been missing since November 2023.

Adam Oswald was reported missing on Saturday from the RM of Glenella-Lansdowne.

Police say he was last seen at a residence on Highway 16 on Nov 27.

Click to play video: '‘There’s just no info’: Family turns to billboard campaign in search for missing Winnipeg veteran'
‘There’s just no info’: Family turns to billboard campaign in search for missing Winnipeg veteran

On Nov, 29, police say he contacted a family member but he has not been heard from since.

Story continues below advertisement

Oswald is described as six feet tall and 190 pounds with dark hair that is short on the sides and long on the top, often worn in a ponytail. He has green eyes, a Canadian flag tattoo on his right shoulder and a scar beside his left eye.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say he may have grown a beard since he was last seen. He was wearing a zip-up black and grey sweater with a brown quilted jacket on top of that, blue jeans and brown boots.

He was driving a black 2018 Ford F150, with Manitoba licence plate KXD 328.

Family and police are concerned for Oswald’s well-being. It is not uncommon for him to be out of touch with family members, but this length of time is unusual. Oswald may be in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Minnedosa RCMP at 204-867-2916 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices